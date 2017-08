AYUTTHAYA – Parents have accused a teacher of injuring 25 Mathayom 1 students, including three with serious conditions, by caning them with a one-metre rattan stick.

The parents filed the complaint with Pol Lt Col Sawong Phannawai, an interrogator at the Bang Pahan police station, on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHON PONGPAO

BANGKOK POST