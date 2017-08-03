Heavy rainfall to affect 30 provinces

BANGKOK, 3 August 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued warnings to 30 provinces in the northern, northeastern, eastern, and southwestern regions to brace for flash floods and mudslides in the next few days.

DDPM Director-General Chatchai Promlert revealed that his department has issued flash flood and mudslide warnings in 10 northern provinces. They include Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. In the northeastern region, there are 12 at-risk provinces including Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Kalasin, Yasothon Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. In the southern region, there are four at-risk provinces including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand