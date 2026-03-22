Tourist Assaulted and Robbed at ATM in Phuket

PHUKET — A foreign tourist was threatened, assaulted and robbed while using an ATM in Patong in the early hours of March 19, in an incident captured on CCTV that has sparked widespread concern about visitor safety in one of Thailand’s busiest nightlife districts.

Finnish Tourist robbed by Laos Ladyboy who offered to “help” at an ATM on Walking Street

The footage, which has been widely shared online, shows a male tourist withdrawing cash at approximately 5:12am near the seafood market in the Soi Bangla area of Patong, Kathu district. As the tourist conducted his transaction, a Thai man stood directly behind him. Moments later, two additional men approached, and the group allegedly intimidated and assaulted the tourist before seizing the cash and fleeing the scene.

Pattern of Targeting

Reports suggest the attackers may be part of a group that specifically targets tourists, potentially using tactics that involve luring victims with offers before coercing them into withdrawing money from ATMs under threat. Authorities have not yet confirmed any links between the suspects and organised criminal activity, nor have they released the identities of those involved.

The viral clip has provoked strong reactions on social media, with users calling for rapid arrests and stricter measures to protect visitors in tourist-heavy areas. Commentators have warned that repeated incidents of this nature could damage Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination for international travellers, particularly in Phuket, which relies heavily on tourism revenue.

#Pattaya 🇹🇭Increasing cases of attacks on foreigners by Lady boys. Recently, a Japanese 🇯🇵 was seriously injured by a motorcycle taxi gang.

Phuket ATM robbery👇#thailand#thailandtravel#tourists #viral pic.twitter.com/AlN6Gj5VvQ — Ratana Mara (@MaraRatana24542) March 22, 2026

Investigation Underway

According to Khaosod, police are actively investigating the case, gathering evidence from CCTV footage from multiple angles and pursuing leads to identify the suspects. Authorities have stated they will proceed with legal action once the individuals responsible are identified and apprehended.

No official updates on arrests have been released so far, and police have not disclosed whether the tourist sustained serious injuries requiring medical attention. The incident has prompted calls for increased police patrols in the area, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours when such crimes are more likely to occur.

Safety Concerns

The attack adds to a growing list of incidents involving tourists in Thailand’s major resort areas, raising questions about whether security measures are keeping pace with the influx of visitors. Local business owners and tourism operators have expressed concern that such incidents, if not addressed swiftly, could deter future visitors who prioritise safety when choosing holiday destinations.

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For now, investigators continue to review surveillance footage and interview witnesses in hopes of tracking down the suspects before they strike again. The case serves as a stark reminder for tourists to exercise heightened vigilance when using ATMs in isolated areas or during late-night hours, particularly in districts known for nightlife.

-Thailand News (TN)