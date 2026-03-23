Thailand’s Foreign Ministry to Propose Halving 60-Day Visa-Free Stay to Curb Abuses

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it will propose reducing the visa-free stay for foreign tourists in Thailand from 60 days to 30 days, a move aimed at curbing abuses and mitigating potential security threats linked to the current policy.

Visa-Free Entry Sparks Security Worries in Thailand

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the 60-day exemption was introduced under the administration of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin as a measure to boost tourism, a key driver of Thailand’s economic growth. However, a committee overseeing visa policy, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has concluded that the current duration may be excessively long and susceptible to exploitation.

Concerns from Tourism Operators

Mr Sihasak recently visited Phuket, where he heard a number of complaints from tourism operators about the downsides of the system originally intended to promote tourism. In Phuket and other major tourist destinations, there have been numerous reports of foreigners on 60-day visas starting businesses in fields reserved for Thais and acquiring property illegally through nominee arrangements.

Additionally, authorities have found that many individuals arrested in crackdowns on online scam activities had entered the country on tourist visas, exploiting the extended stay to establish operations. The minister agreed that the 60-day period could be exploited by people who do not enter Thailand for genuine tourism purposes, including those seeking to remain in the country without applying for the appropriate longer-term visa category.

“In practice, a 30-day period should be sufficient for most tourists,” Mr Sihasak said.

Thailand is proposing to shorten the visa-free stay for tourists from 60 days to 30 days after authorities flagged misuse of the current policy. Travellers will still have the option to extend their stay for another 30 days.https://t.co/EH2PIsvAqy — travelobiz (@travelobiz) March 22, 2026

Proposed Changes

Under the proposed change, nationals eligible for visa-free entry would be allowed to stay for 30 days, with the option to apply for a further 30-day extension through standard immigration procedures. This would bring the total potential stay to 60 days for those who genuinely require additional time, while removing the automatic long stay that authorities believe has been abused.

The minister stressed that the measure was not discriminatory against any specific country or nationality, but was aimed at addressing issues linked to online scam operations, illegal employment, and other abuses that have proliferated under the current regime. Some individuals involved in such networks have reportedly taken advantage of extended visa-free stays to enter Thailand and also travel to neighbouring countries as part of cross-border criminal operations.

Balancing Tourism and Security

Mr Sihasak reaffirmed that Thailand remains committed to welcoming and taking good care of foreign visitors, recognizing the vital role tourism plays in the national economy. At the same time, he emphasized that the country must safeguard its right to close loopholes that allow individuals to engage in activities that pose security risks or fall outside the scope of genuine tourism.

Thailand to Review 60-Day Visa-Free Entry

The proposal will be submitted to the relevant authorities for consideration in the coming weeks. If approved, the change would represent a significant shift in Thailand’s visa policy, which had been progressively liberalized in recent years to attract more international visitors. Industry representatives have indicated they will monitor the situation closely, balancing the need for security with the importance of maintaining Thailand’s competitiveness as a tourist destination.

-Thailand News (TN)