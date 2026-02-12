Thailand to Review 60-Day Visa-Free Entry

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has confirmed that a newly formed government committee is reviewing the 60-day visa-free scheme, with a proposal to reduce the stay period to 30 days. Officials and tourism operators insist the change will not negatively impact the industry, as most visitors already stay for less than a month.

Permanent Tourism and Sports Secretary Natthriya Thaweevong stated that the committee, established by the prime minister and chaired by the Permanent Foreign Affairs Secretary, is tasked with revising visa measures including the 60-day visa-free entry for nationals of 93 countries. The Tourism and Sports Ministry has provided supporting research for the proposed reduction to 30 days.

Following consultations with multiple agencies including the Immigration Bureau, officials agreed in principle to shorten the permitted stay. The move aims to close legal loopholes that may be exploited by foreign criminals or individuals seeking to conduct illegal activities while in the kingdom.

“This change should not impact tourism, as foreign tourists on average stay in Thailand for 21 days at most,” Ms Natthriya said. “If they want to stay longer than 30 days, they can simply apply for an extension as normal.”

The caretaker government possesses the authority to approve this modification, as a new administration has not yet been formed following the February 8 general election.

Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, confirmed the association supports the reduction. He noted that tourism operators have proposed this rule change since last year, seeking to reduce foreign criminal activity and promote a safer industry image.

“Most tourists do not stay for 60 days, and those who do often intend to misuse the visa for purposes other than tourism,” Mr Thanapol said, citing nominee businesses, unlicensed tour operators and foreign tour guides as particular concerns.

He emphasized that the government should maintain the visa-free scheme itself, as it remains crucial to the market amid contracting arrivals and competition from other countries offering similar privileges.

The 60-day visa-free scheme, introduced in mid-2024 under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, was designed to boost Thailand’s post-pandemic tourism recovery. Official data confirms 93 countries and territories currently qualify.

Recent months have seen intensified enforcement against visa exemption abuse. Immigration authorities are scrutinizing patterns of consecutive 60-day entries that indicate long-term residence rather than genuine tourism. Foreign nationals using visa exemptions more than twice per calendar year in a continuous pattern face potential entry denial.

Chinese citizens have been among those affected, with some reportedly denied entry at airports and border crossings for alleged “visa running” activities. The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has issued advisories urging compliance with Thai immigration laws.

Despite the impending reduction, Thailand continues to pursue aggressive tourism targets. The Tourism Authority of Thailand projects 2.55 million Indian visitors in 2026, supported by the visa-free policy and expanded air connectivity.

Officials maintain that the 30-day limit remains sufficient for legitimate tourists, with extensions available for those requiring longer stays.

-Thailand News (TN)