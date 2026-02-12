German Fraud Suspect Arrested in Pattaya After Eight Years in Thailand

PATTAYA, Chonburi – Immigration police have arrested a 43-year-old German national wanted in his home country for fraud and money laundering, ending an eight-year stay in Thailand that included a visa overstay of more than 2,500 days.

The suspect, identified only as Mr S. S. , was detained on February 11 at approximately 10 a.m. outside a house in Soi 10 off Jomtien Beach Road. The operation was led by the deputy chief of Chonburi Immigration along with a suppression team, working in coordination with officials from the German Embassy.

According to authorities, the German Embassy alerted Thai immigration on February 2 that a suspect subject to an active arrest warrant for fraud and money laundering had been tracked to Pattaya and requested assistance in locating him. Immigration investigators subsequently gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court.

Officers apprehended Mr S. as he was riding a motorcycle out of the residence. A search of the premises yielded one computer, three mobile phones and two credit cards, all of which have been seized for examination of data and financial trails connected to the case.

Investigators allege that the suspect advertised goods for sale on a well-known international online platform. Buyers were instructed to transfer funds into a digital wallet on a cryptocurrency platform, after which the money was allegedly taken and the suspect cut all contact. German authorities have reported numerous victims.

Immigration officials confirmed that Mr S. was both an overstayer—having remained in Thailand without valid permission for more than 2,500 days—and the subject of a German arrest warrant. He has been handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings under Thai law.

Authorities are coordinating steps to deport the suspect to Germany, where he will face prosecution. Further investigation will focus on examining the seized electronic devices and tracing financial transactions linked to the alleged offences.

