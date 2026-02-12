Thailand News

Three Civilians Injured in Roadside Bombing in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT – Three civilians were injured on Wednesday afternoon when a large roadside bomb detonated in Rueso district, apparently mistiming an attack intended for a passing police patrol.

Suspect Held Over Petrol Station Toilet Bombing in Narathiwat

The explosion occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. on February 11 in Gado village. Police investigators reported that the improvised explosive device consisted of an estimated 50 kilograms of explosives packed inside a cooking gas cylinder and concealed at a roadside culvert. The device was triggered by a wired battery.

The blast left a crater approximately one metre deep and two metres wide.

A brown Isuzu pickup truck carrying four people was following a police patrol vehicle when the bomb was detonated. While the patrol unit passed the area safely, the civilian truck behind it bore the full force of the explosion.

All three injured victims suffered chest tightness and ringing in the ears. They were transported to Rueso Hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the attackers were hiding in nearby forest and intended to strike the police patrol but mistimed the detonation, inadvertently striking the civilian vehicle instead.

Anti-Government Banners, Suspected Explosives Found in Narathiwat Ahead of Election

Security forces are continuing their investigation and search operations in the area.

