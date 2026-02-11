Thailand Expands Visa Measures to Boost Tourism and Attract Long-Term Visitors

BANGKOK — The Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed a comprehensive visa reform package proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at strengthening Thailand’s tourism sector and stimulating economic growth through targeted measures for tourists, remote workers, students and retirees, according to the Bangkok Post.

A government spokeswoman confirmed that the measures, organized into short-, medium- and long-term frameworks, have been implemented in phases to enhance Thailand’s appeal as a global destination.

Visa-Free and Visa-on-Arrival Expansion

Thailand now offers visa-free entry for nationals of 93 countries and territories, permitting stays of up to 60 days for tourism, short-term business or permitted work. The Visa on Arrival scheme has also been expanded to cover 31 countries and territories, with plans to add eight additional countries in the next phase.

New Visa Categories for Remote Workers and Students

The government has introduced the Destination Thailand Visa, designed specifically for digital nomads, remote workers, freelancers and individuals participating in Thai cultural activities such as Muay Thai, traditional massage and Thai cooking. The visa carries a five-year validity period with multiple-entry privileges, allowing stays of up to 180 days per entry with the possibility of a single 180-day extension.

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient financial means, typically at least 500,000 Thai baht held consistently for the past three months, along with documentation proving overseas employment, freelance status or enrollment in approved cultural programs.

The Non-Immigrant ED Plus visa has also been approved, permitting foreign students to work part-time while pursuing their studies in Thailand under specified conditions.

Streamlining and Digital Modernization

As a medium-term reform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reducing the number of non-immigrant visa categories from 17 to seven, with implementation targeted for August 31 this year. The e-Visa system has been expanded to all 94 Thai embassies and consulates worldwide since January 1, 2025.

The Immigration Bureau has implemented the Thailand Digital Arrival Card, which replaced the paper TM6 form on May 1, 2025. All foreign nationals entering Thailand by air, land or sea must complete the free online registration within 72 hours of arrival. The system generates a QR code that travelers present at immigration checkpoints.

Future Measures and Oversight

Long-term plans include revised criteria for long-stay retirement visas targeting affluent expatriates who can contribute to real estate, healthcare tourism and related sectors. The newly reappointed Visa Policy Committee will review the visa exemption program amid concerns about misuse by foreign nationals engaging in unauthorized work or illegal activities.

Officials emphasized that the reforms aim to balance tourism growth with national security and regulatory compliance while positioning Thailand as a competitive destination for global talent and long-term visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)