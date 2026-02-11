Teenage Gunman Surrenders After Deadly School Siege in Hat Yai

HAT YAI, Songkhla — An 18-year-old gunman who stormed a school, fatally shot the director, and held hundreds of students hostage surrendered Wednesday evening after police shot and wounded him to end a three-hour standoff, authorities confirmed.

The assailant, identified as Khemanan Kescharoen, entered the Patongprathankiriwat School at approximately 4:30 p.m. armed with an M4 assault rifle that investigators say he seized from police officers who had responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home near the school.

The suspect had been behaving violently and allegedly attempting to harm his mother at a residence adjacent to the school grounds. While officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, he grabbed the weapon and fled into the school compound.

Upon entering the campus, the gunman first approached a security booth and attempted to fire at a guard, but the weapon malfunctioned, allowing the guard to escape unharmed. The suspect then forced a group of students to lead him to the school director’s office, where he fired at least two shots, mortally wounding the director . The director was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

More than 300 students were trapped inside a classroom building as the gunman barricaded himself, intermittently firing over ten rounds and using a loudspeaker to warn police not to enter. Video clips of students fleeing the scene in panic spread rapidly on social media.

🇹🇭 A gunman entered a school in Hat Yai, southern Thailand Took teachers & students hostage while firing shots. 18y.o. suspect was arrested by police within minutes At least 3 people were injured & all hostages were safely rescued https://t.co/XW83Rmgdlt pic.twitter.com/sxbAVbqaFM — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 11, 2026

Police tactical units and special operations teams established a perimeter around the school on Thetsaban 31 Road in tambon Phatong. Negotiators were deployed while parents gathered near the police cordon, waiting desperately for news.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police shot and wounded the suspect, bringing the hostage situation to an end. All students were safely evacuated, and the gunman was taken into custody.

Local media reports suggested the gunman may have been seeking a teacher who had previously disciplined his younger sister, a student at the school. He had reportedly threatened violence if the teacher did not meet with him.

The suspect has a history of drug addiction, according to police . Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon confirmed the perpetrator’s capture, and a second police official stated that at least three people were injured in the incident.

The motive remains under active investigation as authorities process the crime scene and continue questioning the suspect.

