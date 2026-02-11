Thailand News

Four Small Quakes Recorded in Surat Thani; No Damage Reported

SURAT THANI — Four minor earthquakes were detected in Ban Ta Khun district on Wednesday morning, according to the Earthquake Observation Division.

The tremors, ranging from 1.9 to 2.9 in magnitude, occurred between 8:58 a.m. and 9:58 a.m. in tambon Khao Phang. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The first tremor, registering a magnitude of 1.9, struck at a depth of one kilometre at 8:58 a.m. The strongest quake followed at 9:12 a.m., measuring 2.9 at the same depth. Two additional tremors were recorded: a 1.9-magnitude quake at a depth of four kilometres at 9:14 a.m., and a 2.3-magnitude quake at a depth of three kilometres at 9:58 a.m.

Officials attributed the seismic activity to movement along the Khlong Marui Fault Zone (KMFZ) , one of Thailand’s major active strike-slip fault systems. The fault runs through Surat Thani, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket.

The Earthquake Observation Division stated that any further important information will be announced promptly and urged residents who feel shaking or experience damage to contact the division at 02-399-4547.

