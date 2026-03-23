Scandal Involving Fake Building Permits Uncovered on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI – A growing scandal over forged construction permits in Koh Samui has triggered widespread concern, particularly regarding the safety of luxury villas owned by foreign nationals, as authorities scramble to investigate a scheme involving fraudulent documents and alleged bribery.

Two luxury villas demolished in Koh Samui

Local officials have confirmed that fake documents bearing forged signatures were issued, with allegations that bribes of approximately 100,000 baht per permit were taken. The issue has shaken public confidence and prompted urgent calls for property owners to verify their documentation.

Whistleblower Raises Alarm

The controversy came to light on March 21 after Mr Phallop Meepean, a legal officer at Koh Samui Municipality, urged villa and building owners via his personal Facebook page to check their construction permits. He warned that irregularities had been detected and advised anyone with suspicious permits to contact the municipality immediately.

The post quickly drew attention across Koh Samui, with residents expressing concerns about the structural safety of hillside and elevated properties, many of which are owned by foreign nationals who purchased villas in reliance on the validity of their construction approvals.

Official Confirmation

Koh Samui Mayor Ramnet Jaikwang acknowledged that the incident is real and said evidence is currently being gathered to pursue legal action against those involved. He stated that anyone found connected to the wrongdoing would face strict legal consequences.

Earlier this year, on January 20, 2026, a municipal official filed a police complaint at Koh Samui Police Station, claiming their signature had been forged and that they had not authorised anyone to sign on their behalf. That complaint marked the formal beginning of the investigation into what now appears to be a broader pattern of document fraud.

Fake building permit racket uncovered on Koh Samuihttps://t.co/FOJjyBcIXq pic.twitter.com/voX4ebjytK — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) March 23, 2026

Scope of the Scheme

Further investigation has identified nearly 10 construction permits in Koh Samui issued without proper authorisation. Sources suggest the scheme may have involved lower-level officials issuing documents to developers in exchange for payments of approximately 100,000 baht per case. However, there are suspicions that such actions could not have occurred without knowledge or involvement from higher-ranking individuals, with possible links to members of the municipal administration.

The issue follows earlier inspections conducted between 2024 and 2025 under the “Samui Model”, a joint initiative involving agencies such as the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, the Office of the Ombudsman, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission. These investigations uncovered more than 100 questionable building permits, including approvals in restricted areas and those violating environmental laws. Many of these cases remain under investigation by anti-corruption authorities and police.

Implications for Property Owners

The scandal has left many property owners, particularly foreign nationals who invested in luxury villas on the island, uncertain about the legal status of their properties. If permits are found to be fraudulent, owners could face legal challenges, including potential demolition orders or the inability to transfer or sell their properties.

According to Daily News, authorities are continuing to compile evidence and expand their inquiries, with further legal proceedings expected. The outcome may have significant implications for property regulation, investor confidence and enforcement of construction laws on the island.

Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi

For now, authorities have urged any property owners who suspect their permits may be affected to come forward and verify their documentation, as the investigation continues to unravel the full extent of the alleged forgery scheme.

-Thailand News (TN)