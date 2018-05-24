Thursday, May 24, 2018
Islamic Jihad threatens Israel if Gaza violence doesn’t stop: reports

Supreme Court of Israel
PanARMENIAN.Net – Islamic Jihad spokesperson Daoud Shihab said Wednesday, May 23 that the movement will conduct terror attacks in Tel Aviv if Israel continues its aggression towards people in the city of Gaza, PressTV reports, according to Sputnik.

“We have the ability to carry out such a thing. We have nothing to lose. No one will then have the right to hold us responsible for the escalation. At that time, Netanyahu will not be able to continue with his deception to justify his failures,” Shihab said, according to PressTV.

According to the website, Shihab said that Israel wants a military confrontation with Palestinians in order to get out of an “impasse” it found itself in after the Great March of Return protests that have been going on since March 30 near the Gaza-Israel border fence.

