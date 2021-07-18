  • July 18, 2021
Most Thais see COVID situation as ‘extremely serious’: poll

Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



A majority of people think the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand is extremely serious and will take at least two years to overcome, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,702 people throughout the country during July 5-15, as the numbers of infections and deaths were rising but vaccinations were proceeding slowly.

