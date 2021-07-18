Most Thais see COVID situation as ‘extremely serious’: poll







A majority of people think the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand is extremely serious and will take at least two years to overcome, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,702 people throughout the country during July 5-15, as the numbers of infections and deaths were rising but vaccinations were proceeding slowly.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





