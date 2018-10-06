Outrage over love hotel’s Hitler room

A love hotel in Nonthaburi has become the object of outraged comment for having a large portrait of Adolf Hitler in one of its rooms.
The London newspaper The Sun reported this week that Jewish groups and others were distressed to learn about the Love Villa Hotel.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
First Temple Bell Tower, Now Mosque Lowers Prayer Call
-
‘Big Joke’ targets foreign lady who griped about bell ringing
-
Korean man arrested on fraud charges amid temple bell-ringing probe
-
Seven injured in Bangkok as sleepy motorist ploughs into motorcyclists
-
59 foreign nationals arrested in Bangkok for working illegally