Communist room at Love Villa Hotel in Nonthaburi
Outrage over love hotel’s Hitler room

By TN / October 6, 2018

A love hotel in Nonthaburi has become the object of outraged comment for having a large portrait of Adolf Hitler in one of its rooms.

The London newspaper The Sun reported this week that Jewish groups and others were distressed to learn about the Love Villa Hotel.

