Pattaya hotel cashier arrested for allegedly stealing 2,000 euros from guest





Police on Friday arrested the cashier of a Pattaya hotel for allegedly stealing 2,000 euros (Bt76,000) from a Finnish tourist and Bt10,000 from the hotel.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet said Sureeporn Soonthaisong was arrested under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article