Pattaya Beach road with city skyline
Pattaya

Pattaya hotel cashier arrested for allegedly stealing 2,000 euros from guest

By TN / October 6, 2018

Police on Friday arrested the cashier of a Pattaya hotel for allegedly stealing 2,000 euros (Bt76,000) from a Finnish tourist and Bt10,000 from the hotel.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet said Sureeporn Soonthaisong was arrested under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close