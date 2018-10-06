Face Piercing at Bang Neow Shrine street procession during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phuket City Municipality invites all to 2018 Veg Fest

By TN / October 6, 2018

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality, the Phuket Chinese Shrines Association and Phuket Cultural Association are inviting all to join this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival from Tuesday (Oct 9) until Oct 17.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana said at a press conference held earlier this week that the Vegetarian Festival is a major ancient event for Phuket’s Chinese-Thai community with traditions that have been handed down through the generations.

