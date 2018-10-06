Phuket City Municipality invites all to 2018 Veg Fest





PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality, the Phuket Chinese Shrines Association and Phuket Cultural Association are inviting all to join this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival from Tuesday (Oct 9) until Oct 17.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana said at a press conference held earlier this week that the Vegetarian Festival is a major ancient event for Phuket’s Chinese-Thai community with traditions that have been handed down through the generations.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article