Five Chiang Mai cops moved after gambling bust





CHIANG MAI: Five senior police officers at Chang Phueak police station have been transferred to inactive posts following a raid on a gambling den in downtown Muang district in which 93 people were caught on Friday night.

Pol Col Pichet Jeerasettasin, acting chief of Chiang Mai police, signed the order to transfer the five officers to the provincial police office’s operations centre following the raid on the gambling den, Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman to the Royal Thai Police Office, said on Saturday.

