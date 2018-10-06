Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo
North

500 pairs of ‘fake brand’ sneakers seized in Sa Kaeo

By TN / October 6, 2018

Officials seized 500 pairs of sneakers with fake popular brand labels at a border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo’s Klong Haad district on Saturday morning.

Customs officials, immigration police and rangers at the Ban Khao Din border crossing, found the sneakers in a push cart hidden in 160 fruit baskets.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close