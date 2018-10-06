500 pairs of ‘fake brand’ sneakers seized in Sa Kaeo

Officials seized 500 pairs of sneakers with fake popular brand labels at a border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo’s Klong Haad district on Saturday morning.
Customs officials, immigration police and rangers at the Ban Khao Din border crossing, found the sneakers in a push cart hidden in 160 fruit baskets.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
