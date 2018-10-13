Flight With 136 Persons Hits Wall Before Take-Off in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Air India flight with 136 persons on board hit a compound wall in Trichy before takeoff. After airport officials informed the pilot in command about the damage, he responded by saying that that the aircraft systems were operating normally. The badly damaged plane, later, diverted to Mumbai, which is around 690 miles away from the site of the accident. The accident took place on Thursday morning at about 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).
“All 130 passengers and 6 crew members on board the Aircraft were alighted safely. No one suffered any injuries,” an Air India release reads.
Another official in Delhi informed that the aircraft’s wheels had hit the wall and it is looking into whether a technical snag or pilot error led to the incident.
