India seeks to operate more direct flights to Phuket





India is to begin operating a daily direct flight between New Delhi and Phuket from Thursday and more direct flights between other Indian major cities and Phuket international airport will follow, said Thani Chuangchu, director of the airport.

Kolkata will next operate a direct flight to Phuket as well after India’s request to operate direct flights from this city of it to Phuket has already been approved along with the request for direct flights from New Delhi, said Mr Thani.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article