Health service volunteer slain in Pattani





PATTANI: A janitor and volunteer at a tambon health centre was killed in a gun attack in Thung Yang Daeng district of this southern border province on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred at about 8.35pm on the road near the market in Lae Wae village in tambon Talo Maena.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST

