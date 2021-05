NAN: An American man is being detained at Muang Nan police station after he admitted killing his three-months pregnant wife, police say.

Jason Matthew Balzer, 32, confessed to the slaying of his 32-year-old wife, Pitchaporn or “Som O” Kidchob, said Pol Maj Gen Mongkol Sampawaphol, chief of Nan provincial police.

