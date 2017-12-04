Super Full Moon draws spectators across the country

BANGKOK, 4 December 2017 (NNT) – Citizens across the country reported witnessing the Super Full Moon last night as the moon was its nearest point to the earth and appeared 6.3 percent larger than usual.

Media in Bangkok filmed the phenomena from Sanam Luang, the site of the ongoing Royal Crematorium Exhibition, as well as from Victory Monument. The moon was estimated at 357,973 kilometers from the earth last night and was visible in some places as early as 5:30PM. The phenomena is to repeat at an even greater extent on January 2 of next year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand