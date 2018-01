A man visiting his daughter at Satun Hospital found a car key in the toilets and drove the car away, only to be arrested six hours later.

Satun Provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Supawat Thapkliew announced the arrest of Chaiya Satan, 25, on Monday and alleged Chaiya had stolen a car belonging to Chamnian Tohlang, 38, the day before.

