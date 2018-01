The Department of Land Transport says it’s high safety standard taxi service via mobile application called “Taxi OK” will be launched on Jan 25.

Sanit Phromwong, director general of the department, said the “Taxi OK” service, a scheme of the department to upgrade Thai taxi service to international standard both in the driver qualification and the safer vehicle, would resolve problems related to impoliteness of the driver and the refusing of passengers.

