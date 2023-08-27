Pattaya Beach Brawl Leaves Two Teens Seriously Injured

A brawl broke out on Pattaya Beach on Saturday night, August 26th, leaving two teenagers seriously injured, one with gunshot wounds to the leg. The incident occurred just 100 meters from the Pattaya Police Station, raising concerns about safety in the world-famous resort city.

The violence, which was reported to police at 10:30 PM on Saturday night, involved two groups of rival Thai teenagers in the Pattaya area. Police and rescue workers rushed to Pattaya Beach where they found two young boys, aged 15 and 17, with serious injuries.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

