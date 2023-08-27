Social Media ‘Outraged’ Over Erotic Show in Pattaya
Social media has shown concerns, with some netizens claiming they are outraged, after a woman posted on social media inviting people to watch an erotic show at a night club in Pattaya.
A woman identified only as ‘Kat’ posted on her personal Facebook page inviting people to watch her erotic show with a man at a night club (NEW SEASON 88) in Pattaya on Friday (August 25th) with a video clip of a prior erotic show.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational