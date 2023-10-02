October 2, 2023

Two Bodies Found inside Shipping Container in Bangkok

TN October 2, 2023 0
Containers stacked in a row on the street

Containers stacked in a row on the street. Photo: pxfuel.

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (TNA) – Two bodies believed to be foreigners were found dead inside a shipping container.

Taxi Passenger Dead, Driver Seriously Injured, After Container Falls From Truck in Bangkok

Initially, it was discovered that they had originated from the Philippines. The exact cause of death is under investigation by the authorities.

Investigators from the Makhasan Railway Police Station, along with forensic experts conducted an inspection at the ICD (Inland Container Depot)Warehouse Gate 3 in Ladkrabang after receiving a report.

