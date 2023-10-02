Two Bodies Found inside Shipping Container in Bangkok
BANGKOK, Oct 2 (TNA) – Two bodies believed to be foreigners were found dead inside a shipping container.
Initially, it was discovered that they had originated from the Philippines. The exact cause of death is under investigation by the authorities.
Investigators from the Makhasan Railway Police Station, along with forensic experts conducted an inspection at the ICD (Inland Container Depot)Warehouse Gate 3 in Ladkrabang after receiving a report.
