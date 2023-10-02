Two Bodies Found inside Shipping Container in Bangkok

Containers stacked in a row on the street. Photo: pxfuel.

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (TNA) – Two bodies believed to be foreigners were found dead inside a shipping container.

Taxi Passenger Dead, Driver Seriously Injured, After Container Falls From Truck in Bangkok

Initially, it was discovered that they had originated from the Philippines. The exact cause of death is under investigation by the authorities.

Investigators from the Makhasan Railway Police Station, along with forensic experts conducted an inspection at the ICD (Inland Container Depot)Warehouse Gate 3 in Ladkrabang after receiving a report.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts