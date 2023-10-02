Phuket Tram Project Expected to Start in About Two Years
The Thai Minister of Transport vowed to make trams happen in Phuket City. However, the project will be after an ongoing road expansion construction project finishes which will take about 2 more years.
Bidding date set for 2020 for Phuket’s new tram network
On September 30th, 2023, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Transport, stated to the public that Phuket province is in need of a mass transportation system for convenience. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) presented a report on a current study project on the development of a mass transportation system for Phuket City, Tha Nun Railway Station – Phuket Airport – Chalong Intersection, a total distance of 58.5 km, worth hundreds of millions of baht.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express