Villages in Sukhothai flooded as Yom River embankment collapses

View of the Yom River and Wat Ratcha Thani from the Phra Ruang Bridge in Sukhothai. Photo: Christophe95.

The embankment along the Yom River in Sukhothai province has collapsed in several areas, sending water from the swollen river gushing into riverside farmland and local communities.

Thailand braces for week of heavy rain, rising waters

One gaping hole in Ban Wang Yai in Wang Yai sub-district is about 100 metres long, causing excess water to sweep into Wang Yai and Wang Thong sub-districts. About 500 households are now under water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts