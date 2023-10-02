October 2, 2023

Villages in Sukhothai flooded as Yom River embankment collapses

View of the Yom River and Wat Ratcha Thani from the Phra Ruang Bridge in Sukhothai.

View of the Yom River and Wat Ratcha Thani from the Phra Ruang Bridge in Sukhothai. Photo: Christophe95.

The embankment along the Yom River in Sukhothai province has collapsed in several areas, sending water from the swollen river gushing into riverside farmland and local communities.

Thailand braces for week of heavy rain, rising waters

One gaping hole in Ban Wang Yai in Wang Yai sub-district is about 100 metres long, causing excess water to sweep into Wang Yai and Wang Thong sub-districts. About 500 households are now under water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

