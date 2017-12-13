Wednesday, December 13, 2017
German Officer Charged With Plotting to Kill Politicians, Frame Refugees

Polizei - German police
The Office of the German Federal Public Prosecutor General has charged 1st Lt. Franco A. with plotting to kill senior politicians and blame the attack on refugees, the prosecutors’ office said in a Tuesday statement.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — In April, German law enforcement agencies detained two German officers, including Franco A., on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks.

“Motivated by nationalist ideas, he [Franco A.] planned to carry out an attack at an unknown time targeting high-ranking politicians and public figures who stood up for what the defendant regarded as an especially refugee-friendly policy,” the prosecutors said.

