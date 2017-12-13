DTAC agrees to adjust up compensation for customer wrongly charged with trillions of baht

DTAC Tri-net Company has agreed to adjust up its compensation for a customer who was wrongly charged 461 trillion baht for the use of its service after the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) suggested that the earlier compensation was too little.

Representatives of DTAC Tri-net met with NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith on Dec 12 to explain the technical problem encountered by the network which led to the hugely inflated service charge of 461 trillion baht for a subscriber.

