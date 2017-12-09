DTAC asked to explain outrageous phone charge and SIM cards seizure

Total Access Communications Company, operator of DTAC mobile phone service, has been asked to explain to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) over two incidents, said Takorn Tantasith, NBTC secretary-general.

The first incident involves the recent seizure of 50,000 unused DTAC SIM cards by customs officials in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

The second case is about a complaint from a customer that her mobile phone signal was cut off on Dec 7 because she ran out of credits. After checking with DTAC, she found out that she was charged 461 trillion baht for phone service.

By Thai PBS