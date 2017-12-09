Saturday, December 9, 2017
Home > News > DTAC asked to explain outrageous phone charge and SIM cards seizure

DTAC asked to explain outrageous phone charge and SIM cards seizure

DTAC shop at MBK Shopping Center in Bangkok
TN News 0

Total Access Communications Company, operator of DTAC mobile phone service, has been asked to explain to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) over two incidents, said Takorn Tantasith, NBTC secretary-general.

The first incident involves the recent seizure of 50,000 unused DTAC SIM cards by customs officials in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

The second case is about a complaint from a customer that her mobile phone signal was cut off on Dec 7 because she ran out of credits. After checking with DTAC, she found out that she was charged 461 trillion baht for phone service.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

HM the King hospitalised with fever, fatigue: Royal Household Bureau

Breaking News

PDRC protesters head for Lumpini Park

OAG wants Panama list tax probe

Leave a Reply