Two Australians Jailed for Brutal Murder of Aboriginal Woman

A six-year battle for justice by the victim’s family was finally concluded on Friday, resulting in the two assailants receiving 14 and 9-year sentences accordingly.

Adrian Attwater was charged with aggravated sexual assault and manslaughter and sentenced to a maximum of 19 years in prison, while his co-defendant, Paul Maris, was convicted to nine years in jail for hindering the discovery of evidence alongside sexual abuse.

In 2011, Lynette Daley, aged 33, bled to death after being taken by Attwater and Maris to a remote beach and sexually assaulted. The forensic report said her injuries were so bad, they could not even have occurred in precipitous childbirth.

Sputnik International