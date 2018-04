Five senior monks, including three members of the Sangha Supreme Council, who were implicated in alleged temple fund embezzlement are still innocent, said Pol Lt-Col Pongporn Pramsaneh, director of the National Office of Buddhism, on Friday (April 20).

In his capacity as the secretary of the Sangha Supreme Council, told a brief press conference that he had no bias against the five senior monks and the charges against them were based on evidence.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS