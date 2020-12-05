State land in Phuket to be used for International Medical Center





PHUKET (NNT) – The Treasury Department has provided state land to the Ministry of Public Health for development into a medical service center aimed at elevating health tourism to Phuket province, as part of plans to turn it into a medical destination post COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the presentation of partial rights to plot Por Kor 153 in Mai Kao sub-district, Talang district, Phuket province, state land in the care of the Treasury Department. The land is now to be handled by the Ministry of Public Health, which is to construct a medical service center to enhance Phuket as a world-class health tourism destination.

