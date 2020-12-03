December 3, 2020

Doctor warns of possible second wave of COVID-19 spread by illegal returnees

Massive fever testing during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Massive fever testing during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Associate Professor Dr. Thira Woratanarat, of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, said today that infected illegal Thai returnees, from Myanmar’s Thachilek township, pose a high risk of a second wave of infections in Thailand and urged officials to be especially vigilant over for the next two weeks.

He also urged the public not to lower their guard, because it is impossible to know whether any of the illegal returnees are infected until they visit doctors with symptoms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

