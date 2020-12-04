December 4, 2020

Their Majesties the King and Queen attend multi-faith prayer honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great

Image of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on a pier in Bangkok

Image of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on a pier in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Their Majesties the King and Queen have attended a multi-faith prayer honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the Father of the Kingdom, and continuing his desire to rule with righteousness.

On December 3, 2020 at 6:38p.m., Their Majesties the King and Queen, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida, and Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani, took part in a prayer spanning five faiths honoring King Rama 9, at Dusit Palace. The proceedings were organized by the government to mark the coming birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on December 5 as well as to devote merit and glory to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

