Their Majesties the King and Queen attend multi-faith prayer honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great

Their Majesties the King and Queen attend multi-faith prayer honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Their Majesties the King and Queen have attended a multi-faith prayer honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the Father of the Kingdom, and continuing his desire to rule with righteousness.
On December 3, 2020 at 6:38p.m., Their Majesties the King and Queen, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida, and Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani, took part in a prayer spanning five faiths honoring King Rama 9, at Dusit Palace. The proceedings were organized by the government to mark the coming birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on December 5 as well as to devote merit and glory to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand