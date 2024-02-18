Dengue cases on the rise in Thailand

Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital
Dengue fever is on the rise, with a total of 13,126 cases, including 12 fatalities, being reported so far this year. This is a 2.2 fold increase over the same period last year, according to Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Of this year’s cases, 3,776 were children aged from 5 to 14, followed by 3,072 in the 15 to 24 age group and 2,350 cases in the 25 to 34 age group. Most of the fatalities were people over 65 years old.

