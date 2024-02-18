Dengue cases on the rise in Thailand

Dengue fever is on the rise, with a total of 13,126 cases, including 12 fatalities, being reported so far this year. This is a 2.2 fold increase over the same period last year, according to Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Dengue Surge Hits Thai Provinces with 8,000+ Cases

Of this year’s cases, 3,776 were children aged from 5 to 14, followed by 3,072 in the 15 to 24 age group and 2,350 cases in the 25 to 34 age group. Most of the fatalities were people over 65 years old.

By Thai PBS World

