Transport Company to pay 26 -million-baht to families of 25 road accident victims





The state-run Transport Company will comply with the Chanthaburi provincial court’s order for it to pay 26 million baht in compensation to relatives of 25 victims of a deadly road accident in Ban Bung district of Chon Buri in January 2017.

The company’s managing director Mr Chirasak Yaowatchasakul said Friday that he felt deeply saddened by the death of the victims from the fatal road accident and was willing to pay proper compensation to the victims’ families as ruled by the court.

