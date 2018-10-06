Londoner Pushes Ex-Eurotunnel Boss Onto Train Tracks

In what a London transport official described as an “extremely rare” incident, a 46-year-old man pushed Sir Robert Malpas, 91, onto tracks shortly after an unsuccessful attempt on another tube passenger.
The British Transport Police has released a clip purportedly showing two murder attempts on the London Underground.
In the first incident, CCTV footage shows a man pushing a senior citizen onto the train tracks at Marble Arch station. He was hauled up to safety by a quick-thinking bystander, who suffered a head burn from the electrified track in the process.
