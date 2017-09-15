Friday, September 15, 2017
Reports Of Multiple Injuries After Explosion On London Subway

London subway
British media reports say a white container has exploded on a London Underground subway train in southwest London.

Initial reports suggested there were multiple injuries, including cases of people suffering from facial burns.

Police on September 15 confirmed they were responding to “an incident” at Parsons Green station in southwest London, which is on the Wimbledon branch of the London subway system’s District line.

One witness told Reuters he was on a train at Parsons Green when he heard a “whoosh” and saw the next car become engulfed in flames.

Reuters also quoted witnesses who said people were injured when a stampede of travelers fled Parsons Green station.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

TN
