Montserrat Caballe dies aged 85





PanARMENIAN.Net – Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish singer who released hit single Barcelona with Freddie Mercury, has died aged 85, Mirror says.

Montserrat died this morning at Sant Pau Hospital in the Catalan capital.

She had been in hospital since the middle of last month following a spell of ill health. Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday.

The operatic soprano’s song with Queen frontman Freddie was originally released in 1987.

Full story: panarmenian.net

