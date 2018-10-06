Montserrat Caballe dies aged 85

PanARMENIAN.Net – Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish singer who released hit single Barcelona with Freddie Mercury, has died aged 85, Mirror says.
Montserrat died this morning at Sant Pau Hospital in the Catalan capital.
She had been in hospital since the middle of last month following a spell of ill health. Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday.
The operatic soprano’s song with Queen frontman Freddie was originally released in 1987.
Full story: panarmenian.net
PanARMENIAN Network
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
TAT asks Thais to be good hosts to boost tourists’ confidence
-
Transport Company to pay 26 -million-baht to families of 25 road accident victims
-
Londoner Pushes Ex-Eurotunnel Boss Onto Train Tracks
-
No Sign of Terrorism as Man Drives Car into Berlin Cafe: German Police
-
Hundreds of Foreigners Arrested in Record Raids