Montserrat Aparici and Montserrat Caballé
News

Montserrat Caballe dies aged 85

By TN / October 6, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish singer who released hit single Barcelona with Freddie Mercury, has died aged 85, Mirror says.

Montserrat died this morning at Sant Pau Hospital in the Catalan capital.

She had been in hospital since the middle of last month following a spell of ill health. Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday.

The operatic soprano’s song with Queen frontman Freddie was originally released in 1987.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close