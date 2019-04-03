Filipino Muslims at Manila Golden Mosque

Asia

At least 18 Wounded in Bomb Explosion in Southern Philippines, Officials Say

By TN / April 3, 2019

An improvised bomb exploded at a packed restaurant in the southern Philippines on Wednesday, wounding at least 18 people, police and military officials said.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bomb went off outside Carlito’s Restaurant in Isulan, a city in Sultan Kudarat province, about 1,441 km (900 miles) south of Manila, regional army spokesman Col. Gerry Besana said.

“All military checkpoints were ordered to implement strict measures to lock down the town and arrest possible perpetrators,” Besana said, adding that military tanks and armored personnel carriers had been dispatched to the area.

Two pregnant women and two children were among victims who were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to a list of the wounded provided by local officials.

Full story: BenarNews

Mark Navales
Cotabato, Philippines

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

