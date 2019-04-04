Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

Pattaya

City Police Officials inspect Soi 6, Central Pattaya bars for violations, find none

By TN / April 4, 2019

Pattaya – Pattaya police chief Pol Col. Prawit Chorseng toured Soi 6 in the heart of the resort’s red light district last night looking for trouble ahead of Songkran.

He and dozens of other officers found nothing untoward at the area’s bars.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

