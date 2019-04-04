City Police Officials inspect Soi 6, Central Pattaya bars for violations, find none

Pattaya – Pattaya police chief Pol Col. Prawit Chorseng toured Soi 6 in the heart of the resort’s red light district last night looking for trouble ahead of Songkran.
He and dozens of other officers found nothing untoward at the area’s bars.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
