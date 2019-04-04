City Police Officials inspect Soi 6, Central Pattaya bars for violations, find none





Pattaya – Pattaya police chief Pol Col. Prawit Chorseng toured Soi 6 in the heart of the resort’s red light district last night looking for trouble ahead of Songkran.

He and dozens of other officers found nothing untoward at the area’s bars.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



