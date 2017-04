PHUKET: In two separate incidents, less than two hours apart today (April 28), a Chinese and a Korean tourist were saved from drowning by Navy rescue officers at Koh Ha and Koh Si, respectively, at the Similan Islands north of Phuket.

At 10:10am, a tour guide from the ‘Seastar’ tour company put out an emergency call requesting assistance from rescue authorities of the Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command about a drowning on Koh Ha (Island 5).

