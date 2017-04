BANGKOK, 28 April 2017 (NNT) – The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) destroyed 21 tons of chemicals used as narcotic compounds.

ONCB Secretary General Sirinya Sitdhichai presided over the ceremony for the destroying of narcotic compounds participated by officials from related agencies, the police, liaison officials, and those from the Safe Mekong Coordination Center.

