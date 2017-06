PanARMENIAN.Net – A Turkish government agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken western Turkey. The Greek island of Lesbos has also been rattled, The Associated Press reports.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Monday, June 12’s quake had caused any major damage in Turkey or Greece. Earthquakes are common in both countries.

