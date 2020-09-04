September 27, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

4 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at wedding reception in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

14-carat gold wedding rings. Photo: Jeff Belmonte.


NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Gunfire erupted at a wedding reception in Tham Phannara district of this southern province on Saturday night, killing four people and seriously injuring another, police said.

Pol Capt Kampolpat Praison, a duty officer at the Tham Phannara police station, said the incident occurred at about 11pm during a wedding party held at house number 6/1 at Moo 8 village in tambon Dusit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST

TN

