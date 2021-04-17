April 18, 2021

Songkran holiday road death toll at 277

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.


A total of 277 people were killed and 2,357 injured in more than 2,300 road accidents during the Songkran holiday this year, according to official data.

The figures for both accidents and deaths were down nearly 30% from the levels seen in 2019, reflecting reduced travel this year because of concerns about the new wave of Covid-19 infections. There was no Songkran travel last year because the country was in a lockdown.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

